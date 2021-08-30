Mask mandate now back in effect across Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Masks were back on for everyone on Monday after the governor’s mandate went into effect.

Masks will need to be worn in all indoor spaces throughout the state, according to officials.

Additionally, teachers from preschool to high school–as well as healthcare workers–will be required to get vaccinated. That also includes long-term care facility and nursing home staff members.

Officials said those who do not get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will need to get weekly COVID testing.

These prevention measures are going into effect as the state sees a spike in Delta variant cases.