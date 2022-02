ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of school districts said that they are ready to lift mask mandates in the classroom.

Masks will no longer be required for Rockton or Roscoe students starting Tuesday. That was the decision made by the Rockton and Kinnikinnick School Districts. Both school districts are still encouraging the use of masks.

Masks are still required on school buses, as that mandate is part of federal guidelines.