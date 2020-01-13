Masked gunmen shoot at victims during Freeport carjacking

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly after midnight on Monday, police say two people were carjacked by thieves who fired shots at them as they drove away.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of W. Avon Avenue at 12:02 a.m.

There, they met with two victims who told officer that they had parked in the street while one of the car’s occupants went into a nearby house. The other occupant waited in the car.

As the victim came back outside to the car, police say two men in ski masks and armed with handguns approached and robbed the pair, forcing the occupant of the car outside.

The gunmen then stole the car, and as they drove away fired shots out the windows, striking two vehicles.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The victim’s car was recovered later on John Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.

