Masks still required at some stateline schools, and parents are not happy

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon School District, Dixon Public Schools and the Meridian School District announced that they will no longer require students to wear masks as of Monday.

On the other hand, Rockford Public Schools, Belvidere School District 100 and North Boone Community School District 200 will continue requiring masks in school.

Masks are optional at Hononegah High School in Rockton, but required at Stephen Mack Middle School and Whitman Post, which caused outrage from dozens of parents at Stephen Mack, who took their concerns to the police department.

Parents said that their children refused to wear a mask to the middle school on Monday morning, and were given the option to either put it on or go home.

“Now those are voided, so what is your excuse now,” Stephen Mack parents asked.

The choice to mask or not to mask is what some stateline schools are offering, but others will not be giving that option, causing some parents and kids to take a stand.

“Some of the kids were coerced into wearing a mask and going back to school, and some of the kids decided they would not wear a mask, and when they said that they called the parents and said you have to come get your kids, they’re not allowed to be at school,” said Matt Mylin, parent of a Stephen Mack student.

Mylin, Brad Lynde and Ryan Moberg are all fathers of Stephen Mack students. They said that they will not stop fighting for their kids’ rights.

“You know, for two years our kids have been wearing masks when we felt that was the way the tide of authority shifted, that’s what the law says and that’s what the governor ordered and that’s what the school districts are doing,” Lynde said. “But when the tide changes, now all of a sudden we’re not going to follow what we think the authorities are saying.”

Students are also raising concerns. Ciana Moberg and her brother Luke said that wearing a mask all day is distracting.

“Basically we got kicked out and not given an education for the day because we would not wear a mask,” Ciana said. “I have anxiety, for example, and it’s very overwhelming and it’s hard to communicate with people, and just hard to function because I have something over my face.”

“It’s just overwhelming and it can really get to you at some point,” Luke added.

Doctors said that the stateline is now close to unmasking.

“With the way the trends are heading. it’s a good chance that Winnebago County could get there within the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer of UW Health.

However, Pothof warned that it could be a little early.

“It might be just a little premature to say, you know, cases are down, let’s take the masks off right now,” he said.

Some parents still feel that they have waited long enough.

“We understand that that’s their position, but ours is different, so we’re going to advocate for our position,” Lynde said.

The superintendent of Rockton School District 140, along with the principal at Stephen Mack, were contacted several times for comment, but they have not responded at the time of this writing.