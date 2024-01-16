ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a large fire at Moore Tires, at 2411 E Rock Falls Road, on Tuesday morning, in sub-zero temperatures.

The Rock Falls Fire Department announced they were fighting the fire around 6:39 a.m.

Police said Route 30 was shut down from McNeil Road to Melvin Road, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Authorities also said residents may see rusty or discolored water today, due to the large amount of water used to extinguish the fire.

Moore Tires wrote on Facebook that all of their employees were safe. “Please keep our incredible first responders in your thoughts and prayers this morning,” the business said.