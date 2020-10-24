Massive fire destroys vacant Rockford building Saturday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a large fire at the former Atwood building on N. Main Street on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called out at 5:18 a.m. to the 2500 block of N. Main, at the intersection of Ford Avenue, to find a fully involved, 4-alarm fire.

Smoke from the area could be seen from miles away.

Rockford Fire District Chief Will Pederson said the building was not occupied and had been on the city’s demolition list for some time.

Several fire companies were called out to fight the blaze; no one was injured, and the building is considered a total loss, Pederson said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

ComEd has temporarily turned off the power from Fulton Ave to Eddy Ave.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

