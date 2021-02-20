Massive fire on N. Court Street spreads to neighbor’s home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford Fire crews were called to the 930 block of Church Street for a report of a ‘significant fire’ coming from a single-family home.

Fire officials say the fire extended to a neighboring house on the north. It took several hours for crews to bring the flames under control.

Authorities say that the residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely before crews arrived.

@RockfordFire on scene at a working structure at 939 North Court Street. pic.twitter.com/H3wBIvMviQ — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 20, 2021

Investigators say the cause of the fire was related to ‘unsafe smoking.’ Residents fought the fire for ‘a period of time’ before crews arrived.

Both homes are now uninhabitable.

@RockfordFire update: adjacent house to 939 North Court has been exposed and is now on fire. Second alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/Z8MUbgPLXf — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 20, 2021

No one was hurt.