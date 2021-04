ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Rockton Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Elmo Avenue for a detached garage fire that was spreading to the home.

South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department’s were also called to the scene.

Officials say the family was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.







The garage and two vehicles inside were a total loss. Officials say the house also sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.