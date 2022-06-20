NEW YORK (WTVO) — Maybelle Blair, one of the members of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which inspired the movie “A League of Their Own,” revealed she was a lesbian at the premiere of Amazon’s new TV show of the same name.

Blair pitched for the Peoria Redwings in 1948.

The All American Girls Professional Baseball League ran from 1943 to 1954 when male players served in World War II.

The Rockford Peaches team served as the main basis for the 1992 film which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna.

Blair, 95, spoke publicly about her sexuality for the first time last week after a premiere of the new Amazon Prime “A League of Their Own” series at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Amazon’s Prime Video service released the first trailer for the upcoming “A League of Their Own” series earlier this month.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come to realize that they’re not alone, and you don’t have to hide,” Blair told the audience, according to Huffington Post. “I hid for 75, 85 years and this is actually basically the first time I’ve ever come out.”

Blair said the new version will show “the realities of what was really going on in 1943.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new version is being described not as a remake but as a modern look at the story that will explore themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it,” with storylines following Black and lesbian players exploring queer romance in a less accepting era.

Nick Offerman plays Casey “Dove” Porter in the new show, an ex-Cubs pitcher and the team’s new coach. The series also stars “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden and is set in Rockford.

The series premieres on August 12th.

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.