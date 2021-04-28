Mayor McNamara chosen as Sen. Durbin’s guest for Biden’s congressional address

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tonight at 8:00 p.m., President Joe Biden will deliver his first speech to congress. Usually, local senators invite guests to Washington D.C. but because of the pandemic, this year’s guests were all virtual.

Sen. Dick Durbin chose Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. One of the topics the president is expected to talk about is the American Rescue Plan.

Rockford is getting $54 million from that. Mayor McNamara says the city lost about $20 million in revenue last year and is projected to lose $18 million this year, so the money is badly needed.

“That impacts our three main funds, which is the police, fire, and public works. So this will allow us to continue to provide the resources that all of our citizens deserve and demand,” said Mayor McNamara.

The city has until 2024 to use the money.