Mayor McNamara looking for a young artist to design holiday card

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Start thinking about any young artist you know who could design Rockford Mayor McNamara’s holiday card this year.

“Historically, we’ve always purchased a card, but since I’ve been mayor, we’ve always really use this as an opportunity to find young incredibly talented kids to provide the art for our Mayor’s Christmas card,” McNamara said.

The mayor’s card is sent out to other community leaders throughout the state. Some guidelines include being appropriate for all religions, and it must be an original artwork.

Designs can be submitted in person or through the mail to city hall.