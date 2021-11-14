Mayor McNamara reacts Rockford’s “Bird Scooters” success

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are onboard with a new way to get around town.

The city launched its “Bird Scooter” program back in May, and more than 20,000 riders have tried them out since then. The city has been reviewing data with the company that supplied the electric scooters.

Mayor Tom McNamara said that nearly 500 riders rely on the scooters to get to and from work and school, and that using the scooter for regular daily transportation is an entertaining way to go green.

“That is avoiding about 11.25 metric tons of carbon emissions, so it’s just another way that we can, and some recreation, but also some very utilitarian aspects to them, all while helping the environment,” McNamara said.

The mayor said that the city plans to build on its partnership with Bird.