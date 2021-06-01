Mayor McNamara recognizes start of Pride Month in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara read the Pride Month proclamation from his office at City Hall.

In 2019, the mayor became the first mayor in Rockford’s history to officially recognize Pride Month with a proclamation.

The month is a time for LGTBQIA community members and allies to celebrate inclusivity. Local business owners say accepting communities are desirable communities.

Two local business owners discussed the importance of the proclamation and other efforts to celebrate inclusivity in our community.

“I hope that by making Rockford a better place, we can make the world a better place,” said Sabrena Ferguson, the owner of Meta Beauty Collective.



“We feel heard and acknowledged with this move. We are very fortunate to have the unwavering support of the office of the mayor, the city of Rockford and all its department,” added Brian Finn, the co-owner of The Office Niteclub.

A Pride Month kick-off celebration will take place at the Office Niteclub on Saturday. Then, on June 13 Meta Beauty will host a Pride fundraiser for local LGBTQ+ organizations.