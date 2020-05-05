May’s ‘Pec Thing’ canceled due to coronavirus concerns

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair announced Tuesday that the May edition of Pec Thing has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The semi-annual flea-market and antique show, which attracts vendors from all over the local area and out-of-state, was scheduled to be held on May 16th and 17th.
Vendors are still hoping to hold the second Pec Thing event at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds on September 19th and 20th.
