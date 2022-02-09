WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a handful of other Republican lawmakers are criticizing the National Party for censuring Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

McConnell said that it is not the job of the Republican National Convention to single out members of the party with different opinions. The RNC approved the move to censure Kinzinger and Cheney on Friday for their work investigating the January 6 attack.

“It doesn’t bother me, personally,” Kinzinger said. “I do fear and I am sad for the future of this country and this party, because truth matters and it is so obvious that there are many who are defending lies and conspiracy. I got to tell you self-governance doesn’t have a future if that’s the case.”

Kinzinger is not seeking re-election, though he does plan to launch a campaign against Republicans running in this year’s primaries who support former President Donald Trump’s false election claims.