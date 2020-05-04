McHenry Drive-in opening this weeked with ‘Flintstones,’ ‘Jurassic Park’

MCHENRY, Ill. — Opening night is back on for the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

The owner of the McHenry theater posted an update on Facebook Sunday, saying they have gotten the green light to begin their season this upcoming Friday and Saturday – but with safety measures.

Capacity will be cut in half, and movie-goers will have to stay in their vehicles. Vehicles will be parked 12 to 16 feet apart. Face masks have to be worn by patrons lying in the back of a truck or van with the back open.

The restrooms will be open with social distancing measures in place.

The outdoor theater plans to show a Flintstones/Jurassic Park double feature.

The theater was set to open May 1, but the owner was told his business was not essential. Those issues have since been resolved.

