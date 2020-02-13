McHenry man accused of sexual assaulting a child

MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — 40-year-old Ramiro Gonsalez-Garcia was arrested on Sunday and charged with seven counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says a concerned parent made a report to police on Saturday, February 1st. During the course of the investigation, police say they determined that Gonsalez-Garcia had been abusing a minor in his care.
He was arrested and taken to the McHenry County Jail, where he was charged with an additional 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Gonsalez-Garcia is being held on a $300,000 bond.\
