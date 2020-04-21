McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater to open May 1

(WGN) — The McHenry Outdoor Theater said it plans to open on May 1 with new regulations in place.

In a Facebook post, the owner of the drive-in said the theater, which is located at 1510 N Chapel Hill Rd, has been working with government officials to come up with a plan to open amid the pandemic.

Vehicles will be spaced 10 to 15 feet from each other and capacity will be cut in half. Viewers will be required to remain in their vehicles, but may watch the movie from the back of the vehicle if a mask is worn.

The theater said they will have some masks available and bathrooms will be open. The theater also said it would provide protective toilet seat covers.

Tickets will not be given out at the box office.

The theater is planning an opening weekend double feature of The Flintstones and Jurassic Park.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

