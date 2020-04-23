McHenry Outdoor Theater owner says Illinois government is shutting down planned May 1st opening

MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of the McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater said Thursday that the State of Illinois has told him the theater cannot open on May 1st as planned.

In a Facebook post, Scott Dehn, the owner of the drive-in, which is located at 1510 N Chapel Hill Rd, said he had been working with officials from the Illinois Department of Health to come up with a plan to open amid the pandemic, and had invested thousands of dollars to put an approved health protocol in place.

However, on Thursday, Dehn said, “Now they are saying that I cannot open because we are not an essential business.”

According to Dehn, despite working with several state health officials and receiving a green light to open, he received an email from the State of Illinois telling him he could not.

“I must report that we are now no longer able to open on our planned target date of Friday, May 1st. This news has left me with so many emotions and literally sick over the disappointment I am sure you feel along with myself and my staff,” he said in a post.

