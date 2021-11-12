McNamara: Abusive homes are root cause of majority of Rockford’s violent crimes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says abusive homes are the root cause of the majority of the city’s violent crimes after the latest crime statistics showed an upward trend this year.

According to the City of Rockford, violent crime from January to October 2021 is up 3% compared to the same time last year, and domestic related crime is up 9.7%.

McNamara says the majority of suspects in gun crimes grew up in violent households, and domestic violence accounts for nearly half of all violent crime in the city.

McNamara says he is calling for a community-wide push, from the City, school district, park district and other organizations, to focus on young people in an effort to stop the cycle of violence.

“That unmitigated trauma isn’t just playing out in our streets. It’s playing out in our classrooms. It’s playing out in our school hallways. We have to really address youth trauma,” McNamara said.

In a positive note, the latest crime statistics revealed that Rockford Police took nearly 400 guns off the streets this year.