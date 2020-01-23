McNamara announces temporary home of Rockford’s ‘Family Peace Center’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced the temporary home for the city’s new domestic violence trauma center.

Joined by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, McNamara announced the location of the Family Peace Center will be at 313 N. Main Street, directly across from the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

According to details released Thursday, the location will be home to the Family Peace Center for at least two years while a permanent location is acquired and renovated.

“I’m excited to get Phase 1 up and running. We’ve been working with our partners for the last year to get us to this point,” McNamara said. “Our goal is to change the experience for survivors and their children. We want to help them navigate the many services they need while feeling believed and supported.”

The City received a nearly $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women in 2018.

It has been the subject of several fundraising efforts throughout the city since the project was announced.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

