ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor Tom McNamara announced the appointment of Isidro Barrios as 11th Ward Alderman on Friday, to fill the vacant seat left by the passing of Alderman Tuffy Quinonez.

According to the City, “Barrios was a construction union laborer and foreman, as well as a superintendent and estimator for Mohawk Contracting Co. For 16 years, he was an instructor for the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program. Barrios also served on the Winnebago County Board from 2009-2012. In addition, he assisted in organizing last year’s 11th Ward parade and often hosts public meetings in the ward.”

“Due to the loss of my good friend Tuffy, I would be honored to serve as his replacement,” Barrios said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the 11th Ward. I believe the future is in our hands and that all residents must continue to strive for the best.”

“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “Isidro cares deeply about Rockford and I know he will continue to support small businesses and be a voice for 11th Ward residents.”

Barrios’ appointment will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 20th. Alderman will have 30 days to vote.