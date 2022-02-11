ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’re only a few weeks away from the end of Illinois’ mask mandate (again), this one expiring on February 28th.

But, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he hopes the community will remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, February 28th, public places across the state, such as grocery stores and restaurants, won’t require customers to wear a mask, although there are exceptions, such as health care settings, public transit, and schools.

McNamara says the end of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Executive Order does not mean the city should stop practicing COVID safety protocols.

“It’s not a time to just sit back and say ‘everything is great, we’re back to normal.’ It’s a great time to go out and get vaccinated and absolutely go out and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the many attractions that Rockford has to offer,” he said Friday.

McNamara said the City of Rockford does not plan on extending its local mask mandate.