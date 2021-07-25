McNamara hopes US Attorney General’s crackdown on Chicago gun trafficking will benefit Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Chicago on Friday, responding to a rise in gun violence.

Eyewitness News asked Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara if he had been contacted by the Attorney General’s office in regards to the rise in violent crime in the Forest City.

McNamara said he had not been, but confirmed there is a link between Chicago and Rockford violence.

With the U.S. Department of Justice launching strike force teams in Chicago and other cities, McNamara said he hopes the action will stop the pipeline of illegal weapons between Rockford and Chicago.

“Certainly, the city of Rockford is impacted by the trafficking of illegal guns. We’re seeing far too many guns coming from Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee. I’m sure they’re seeing far too many guns coming from Rockford as well,” McNamara said.

He said that finding and holding those accountable for criminal actions is another step.