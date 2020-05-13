McNamara nominates Jennifer Hanley to vacant 12th Ward Alderman seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The seat on Rockford City Council, left vacant by the passing of Alderman John Beck last month, could soon be filled.

Mayor Tom McNamara has nominated Republican Jennifer Hanley to serve as Beck’s replacement.

The Rockford City Council’s Republican Caucus worked with McNamara on selecting Hanley.

Hanley says she’s focused on “reducing crime, focusing on the economic development of the North Main area and our neighborhood. Vitality for neighborhoods like mine, the neighborhood of Edgewater, they’re critical for the city.”

Hanley has served as the Republican committee person for the 12th Ward since May 2019.

