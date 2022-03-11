ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Russia continues to widen its military offensive in Ukraine, where three alleged Russian airstrikes hit an important industrial city in the eastern part of the country on Friday.

At least one person was killed.

Another airstrike, on a town east of Kyiv, injured at least six people. Russian defense officials say they struck military airfields in the West.

Satellite photography has shown a massive convoy of Russian military vehicles outside Kyiv, fanning out into towns and forests, and is said to be an ominous sign in the ongoing war.

Rockford’s sister city, Brovary, has been under direct assault by Russian forces.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he has been in contact with leaders there, who say the situation has worsened.

McNamara said Friday that he’d been told women and children are being killed, and residential areas are being attacked.

Meanwhile, local support for the people of Brovary has raised more than $75,000 and pallets of medicine and medical supplies.

“The need is greater today, sadly, than what it was when we announced this. And, I think, by all reports, not just from speaking with them directly, but yesterday I spoke with Senator Durbin on it as well and all reports are: it’s just gonna get a lot worse,” McNamara said.

Donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois or to Kids Around the World.