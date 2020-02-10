McNamara says renewed interest in Rockford’s downtown is good for business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With dozens of new businesses opening in Rockford’s downtown within the last decade, Mayor Tom McNamara says the city’s center has made a 180° turn from just a few years ago.

“Quite honestly, people in my age group didn’t have memories of a downtown, really,” McNamara said. “We would, as a child, go to the Coronado Theatre, we’d go to the Discovery Center, Burpee Museum, that’s about it.”

Over time, the city has undergone some major changes.

Recently, Rockford was recognized by BobVila.com as being one of “16 American Downtowns That Are Making a Comeback.”

McNamara credits some of the success to State-run tax breaks, which offer a 25-percent discount to rehabilitate historic buildings.

“So, you are incentivizing developers to invest in some of those older buildings, bring them up to date,” he said. “So, you get the best of both worlds. You get a sense of where you came from, the pride of your community, but you also have new businesses taking ownership of these properties.”

Lyn Wherley, manager of Thrive on the Go, at 326 E State Street, says for those who work and live in the downtown area, the renewed interest in the area is ideal.

“It’s very busy. There’s a lot of traffic, and [what] we hope, during the summer, is also to play on the traffic from the City Market,” she said.

With the construction of two new hotels and more activities taking place in Davis Park, McNamara says the success should continue.

“Our community has see a downtown resurgence but we’re nowhere near…what we will be in just a couple of short years,” he said. “We have a number of exciting projects underway.”

