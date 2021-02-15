Meals on Wheels deliveries delayed due to weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frigid temperatures prevent a Stateline non-profit from delivering meals to people in need.

Meals on Wheels recipients in Boone, Winnebago, Lee, and Ogle Counties are asked to use their emergency meals on Monday.

Lifescape announced it was unable to make deliveries due to the dangerously cold weather. The organization urges community members to check on older adults in their lives and make sure they are equipped for the weather.

Lifescape did not say if it plans to resume services on Tuesday.