SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Medicaid customers in Illinois will now have to renew their coverage every year as COVID-19 pandemic-era policies are coming to an end.

Starting this week, the first round of Medicaid customers will begin receiving renewal information in the mail.

“My administration is committed to making this renewal and redetermination process as smooth and efficient as possible, so that every Illinoisan knows the healthcare options that are available to them,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Customers with June renewal dates should keep a close eye on their mailboxes starting this week to see if they were renewed automatically or if they need to take action.

Customers who do not respond or are no longer eligible lose their Medicaid coverage a month after their due date. Anyone who is no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage will be notified and will receive information about how to enroll in alternative coverage.

Medicaid customers can be sure they’re ready to renew by visiting abe.illinois.gov and clicking “Manage My Case” to set up an online account.