Meet Santa on Zoom!

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO)—Santa has entered the group chat.

Starting Wednesday, November 18th, the big man in the red suit is offering virtual visits on zoom calls for all children who don’t have the opportunity to see him in person this year.

Since Santa recently lost his internet access in the North Pole, he paired up with Luxe Production and EBISS Incorporated, two Loves Park-based companies focused on event management and logistics.

Together they built a full-service virtual production studio for Santa to meet all Stateline boys and girls online.

“With kids not having the ability to visit Santa in person this year due to Covid-19, we wanted to give families a different option to keep traditions alive and let kids share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” a spokesperson for the companies says.

The companies also offer:

personalized, pre-recorded messages

story-time sessions with Mrs. Claus

digital/printable photos with Santa

To book a zoom meeting with Santa, click here.

