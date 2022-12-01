STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December.

Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders.

“He’s taken me under his wing, He’s spared no expense in making sure I know everything about this office and how to handle almost every situation,” Stovall said.

Being apart of the Sheriff’s office for some time, has given Stovall the experience to take over the job with ease.

“Actually I’ve had a great training program if that’s what you want to call it. Here at the Stephenson County’s Sheriff’s Office. I started off as the assistant Jail administrator and then I went to jail administrator. So I learned all the inner workings of the jail. I was then promoted to chief deputy. I’ve been in this position for two years which has been a great training experience,” Stovall said.

Rising through the ranks Stovall understands what his new role asks of him.

“Once I made it through my career and got to the more administrative stuff. I want to make sure the officers that work for me, my deputies are taken care of, cause I know what I went through,” Stovall said.

The new Sheriff hopes to be someone the community can lean on.

“We want to get to know those people, those citizens and we want them to get to know me. I want them to know that I am somebody they can rely on if they have a problem. They can call on me if they have a situation. They can call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and my men and women are going to respond and help them in any situation they have,” Stovall said.