Meet the Rockford Fire and Police chief candidates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Rockford community will have a few more chances to hear from the city’s fire and police chief finalists.

Last week, the three men and one woman vying for the top spot at the Rockford Police Department answered questions and on Wednesday it’s the fire experts’ turn.

RFD candidates will speak during a virtual Q&A session starting at 5 pm.

Next week, you can get to know all eight candidates at Riverfront Museum Park for an in-person meet and greet. The fire session will take place Tuesday, August 10th and police Wednesday, August 11th at 5 pm.

For more information on the finalists, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.