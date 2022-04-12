ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City officials and local lawmakers are working on new safety measures for a Rockford neighborhood.

The Rolling Green Neighborhood Association met to discuss traffic signals on Alpine Road. Two people died there last year while trying to walk to the shopping center at the corner of Alpine and Harrison Avenue.

Officials hope that flashing pedestrian signs, a center turn lane and more police cars will discourage speeding.

They discussed the possibility of Alpine needing a complete reconstruction.