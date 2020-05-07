Meg’s Daily Grind closes location at Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meg’s Daily Grind announced Thursday that it has permanently closed its location at Rock Valley College.

The coffee shop said in a statement, “We made the hard decision this spring that after 18 wonderful years at Rockvalley it was time for us to move on. This week we cleaned everything out and said goodbye. We have loved our time at RVC and cherish all the relationships we have made.”

Meg’s Daily Grind, which also operates a storefront at 1141 N Alpine Rd, says they’re launching a coffee truck at the end of May.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

