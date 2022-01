ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grocery chain Meijer announced Monday that it would be offering free home delivery for orders over $35.

The program runs through January 29th. Customers can shop online or on the Meijer app.

Meijer is offering the incentive as COVID-19 cases caused by the predominant omicron variant spike nationwide.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company operates more than 250 grocery stores throughout six states, including two in the Rockford area.