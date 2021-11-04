Meijer extending teacher discount for entire 2021-2022 school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meijer is expanding it’s 15% discount on classroom essentials for teachers for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

“We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30 percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more. Additionally, 95 percent of teachers said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students’ needs this year.

The extended discount offers savings on school and home office supplies – like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks – as well as craft supplies and hand sanitizer. Other items available for the discount range from schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer’s Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners, journals and memo boards.