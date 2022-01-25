Meijer giving away free N95 masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meijer announced Monday that it will be giving away nearly 3 million N95 masks it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The company said the masks would be placed in boxes placed near the greeter stand and would be available for free.

Health experts say N95 masks offer better protection from the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks.

Meijer said COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at its pharmacies for those who are eligible.