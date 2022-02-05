Meijer thief described as young white man, police detain older Black man instead

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WTVO) — A 60-year-old Black man was detained for a theft at a Meijer location after the suspect was described as a white man in his 30s.

The incident happened at a Meijer in West Chester, Pennsylvania back in January 2021. Police were reportedly informed of an accused shoplifter that was described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a dark green jacket with a red hoodie, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Erin Lindsay, a 60-year-old Black man wearing an orange down coat, was detained instead. Officer Tanner Csendes can be heard saying in a police bodycam video that Lindsey had been watching him as he walked around the store.

“He was, like, mirroring me,” Csendes says in the video.

One of the officers told Lindsay that the suspect was wearing a tan jacket, even though the jacket had reportedly been described as green. Lindsay was then asked if he had “any items” in his jacket.

“Hell yes, I’ve got items in my jacket … The items I walked in here with – behind you guys,” Lindsay said.

While Lindsay was not arrested, he was questioned for several minutes, after which another officer said that they had detained the shoplifting suspect.

Lindsay has since sued the two officers and the Meijer, with the lawsuit saying that it is another example of a Black man or woman being confronted by law enforcement just for going about their lives “and doing nothing illegal.” Fanon Rucker, Lindsay’s attorney, said that officer responded to a call of shoplifting and “saw a Black man, and they went for him.”

The lawsuit mentions how the manager of the Meijer was present while Lindsay was being questioned by police and “did nothing to prevent or stop the unconstitutional detention” after they realized that Lindsay was not the white man that they were looking for.

“It was a big mistake,” the manager later told Lindsay