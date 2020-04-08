Live Now
Meijer to close early on Easter Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WTVO) — Meijer announced it will close early on Easter Sunday, so its team members can spend time with their families.

Hours on Easter Sunday are below:

  • Stores: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pharmacies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Express fuel stations: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside gas stations. Purchases at fuel pumps will be available 24 hours.

Meijer stores will resume its limited hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special hours for senior citizens and others with health conditions that put them at higher risk for coronavirus complications will still be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Special hours for first responders and other essential workers will still be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

