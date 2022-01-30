Memorial being held for Beloit homicide victims

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A memorial will be held for the three Beloit residents that were killed this week.

The community vigil will take place at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 4th St, to honor the memories of the three people who were killed within a 4-day timespan.

Residents are invited to take part. The family of the 19-year-old killed in the high school’s parking lot on Saturday is asking the community to come together.

