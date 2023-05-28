ROCKFORD, Ill — Six hundred and eighty-two veterans passed away in Winnebago County last year.

Those men and women, as well as all veterans who fought and died in defense of the country, will be honored on Monday.

There will be several different parades and ceremonies.

Rockford’s Memorial Day Parade and Program will honor Corporal Nathan Carlson. The Machesney Park man was killed during a military training exercise last June.

That parade starts at 9 a.m. in Midtown at 7th Street and 6th Avenue. It will then go north to State Street before moving west over the bridge to Wyman Street. It will end at Beattie Park.

Roads will be shut down beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a Memorial Day ceremony outside of Veterans Memorial Hall, 211 N. N. Main St., following the parade.

The United Veterans Memorial Day parade will step off at 9 a.m. in South Beloit. It will end just before Beloit’s Horace White Park.

Freeport’s Memorial Day parade will return after many years of hiatus. It will kick off at 10 a.m. on S. Walnut.

The Roscoe Memorial Day Parade is at 10:30 a.m. Residents can line up along Main Street to watch.

Pecatonica’s Memorial Day parade is at 2 p.m. It will go from the middle school parking lot to Sumner Park. The parade has been a tradition for more than 150 years.