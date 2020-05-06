Memorial Day events in Rockford canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Events held in Rockford to honor fallen military personnel is canceled. Memorial Day parade, Memorial Day ceremony, and sinking of the ship ceremony will not take place. Those events were scheduled for May 25th.
Organizers say coronavirus concerns and the stay-at-home order are the reasons for the cancellations.
To keep the spirit of Memorial Day alive, residents are asked to place flowers or decorate the graves of local soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty.
