MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Family, friends, and fellow first responders will say goodbye to Machesney Park firefighter Brian Rehnberg on Tuesday.

Rehnberg, 50, died on Christmas Day after returning home from his shift, according to North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom.

Rehnberg had been with North Park Fire since 2008 as a firefighter and engineer, having previously worked with Cherry Valley Fire and Lifeline ambulance.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park, with a uniformed walkthrough to be held at 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., departing from the Sports Center to Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Rockford, where his Final Call will be dispatched.