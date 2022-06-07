BELLEVUE, Ill. (WTVO) — The forgotten legacy of a Civil War veteran was honored just outside of Peoria.

Jon Caho realized his great-great-grandfather was George Curtis after researching his genealogy. Curtis was a corporal in the Union Army. Caho’s family researched more and learned that Curtis joined the Army at 19, and was at the Battle of Gettysburg and other prominent battles.

The American Legion Peoria Honor Guard held a memorial for Curtis on Tuesday. Caho said that it is important to remember the country’s history and the brave moments people’s ancestors experienced.

“What he saw, I don’t think even a Congressional Medal of Honor would have been enough, and lived through– it was ridiculous,” Caho said. “I can’t imagine what he saw.”

George Curtis is buried in Bellevue at the small, unmarked and overgrown Swords Cemetery.