Memorial held for Vietnam Veterans who lost lives to Agent Orange

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – There are no more boots on the ground, but there are hidden scars that continue to unravel for many Vietnam Veteran soldiers.

The annual Agent Orange Ceremony was held at the LZ Peace Memorial, 6799 Guilford Rd., on Saturday afternoon. A dozen of Veterans’ names, who have passed away from complications due to Agent Orange, were added to the wall.

Veterans said that while the war may have ended, the wounds still have not healed.

“These are people dying today. That is the memory,” said Todd Burd, a Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Veteran.” A war that ended a half a century ago is still carrying effects today, so it is not about keeping the memory alive, it is about keeping the idea war caused this to happen, and these people are dying from that years later.”

Residents across Winnebago County can walk by the wall see the names of those who gave it all for the country.