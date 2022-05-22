ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not even halfway through the year, and 12 people have been killed in Winnebago County, nine of them in Rockford.

Families of those victims will come together on Monday to help each other heal. The “Carol McFeggan Memorial Service” is named after the woman who founded the Rockford Homicide Survivors Support Group.

The hope is to show strength in numbers for families who may otherwise feel alone. Homicide victims’ names will be read aloud, and loved ones will have the opportunity to light a candle in their honor.

The service is at Riverside Community Church, 6816 N. 2nd St., and starts at 6 p.m. This will be the 18th year for the memorial service.