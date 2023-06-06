DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Four men have been arrested after posing as Dixon Water Department workers to rob houses.

The incident happened back on March 13, according to the Dixon Police Department. Investigators said that someone in a green and yellow vest, and with documents with the City of Dixon logo, approached a homeowner on S. Galena Avenue. They asked them to look at something in the backyard.

Police said that another suspect entered the home and took several items during that time.

Detectives with the department provided a description of the vehicle that was used in the crime. It was learned through the course of the investigation that the black Ford Edge had been used in similar burglaries across the state.

Warrants were obtained for the suspects’ arrests back in May 19. The suspects were:

Mike Miller, 52

Lawrence Miller, 29

Sam Mason, 26

Buddy Mason, 22

Mike Miller (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

Lawrence Miller (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

Sam Mason (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

Buddy Mason (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

The men, all from Arlington Heights, were charged with Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony.

Lawrence and Sam were taken into custody on an unrelated case on April 10. They are currently being held in the DuPage County Jail.

Mike and Buddy were taken into custody in Gurnee on Tuesday. They were transported to the Lee County Jail.

The City of Dixon said that employees will only arrive to residents’ homes in a vehicle that is clearly marked. They will also wear clearly marked uniforms and will not be carrying a two-way radio.