Menards bans anyone under 16 from entering its stores

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WTVO) — Menards has enacted a new policy barring anyone under 16-years-old from entering its stores, according to a new report.

WICS reports a spokesperson for the company says the change is in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The store also will not be allowing pets, unless they are service animals.

The company announced reduced hours earlier this month, to allow for cleaning and sanitizing.

Menards had previously been accused of price gouging, after which the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection sent cease-and-desist letters to the company.

The consumer protection agency said it received dozens of complaints at over a hundred stores across the state.

