Mental health experts to respond with police to to some Rockford emergency calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders announced a new pilot program Wednesday which would send mental health professionals alongside police officers to answer certain 911 calls.

At a press conference, Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara, Police Chief Dan O’Shea, and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, along with Rosecrance President Dave Gomel announced a three-month Co-Responder Pilot Program, which would pair law enforcement with clinicians to respond to calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

“This new model will provide law enforcement with appropriate alternatives to arrest,” said O’Shea. “Working with Rosecrance on these calls will allow us to better serve the residents of our community.”

Police officers and Rosecrance personnel will train together, based on metrics gathered in the months of November, December and January. Data will be collected during the three month window to measure the effectiveness of the program.

“We have long acknowledged the need to quickly help individuals who are experiencing a serious mental health episode, and through this pilot program we will identify how we can truly help individuals who need professional services, not jail,” said Caruana.

The program is expected to launch on November 1st.

