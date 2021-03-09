Mental health in the spotlight after Royal interview

(WTVO) — There are lessons to be learned after the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview earlier this week.

Markle shared that she felt so isolated during her pregnancy, she became suicidal. One local counselor says this shines a light on the importance of mental wellness.

They say that when a celebrity is vulnerable, it can open the door for others who may be on the fence about looking for outside support.

“I think to see someone like that and see her struggles can validate and affirm that maybe what we’re experiencing. And so it just kind of helps normalize,” said Lindsey McClanathan, a therapist at Riverside Counseling Center.

Local mental health experts say that Meghan Markle opening up about her battle with depression could convince others it’s okay to ask for help.

“If you see someone famous and all put together on the outside and has a great job and everything going for them, yet they can speak out and saying they’re struggling with mental health issues,” said Kate Zucchi, the clinical director for Family Counseling Services.

“It allows the rest of us to give ourselves the permission to seek out that help,” Zucchi explained.

One Rockford counselor says although it has become more socially acceptable to admit when you are struggling, there is still a stigma attached to seeking out mental health resources.

“We really need to retrain our brains and retrain our language to validate the fact that asking for help is strong, asking for help is a sign of strength, and it helps when you start to verbalize what you’re feeling,” McClanathan said.

As Markle and other celebrities continue to speak out about their struggles, it could help change the conversation.

“If you’re having any type of anxiety or depression, or god forbid you’re wanting to hurt yourself or feeling like ending your life, that is just as serious, it’s even more serious in some instances than a physical health issue might be. This can be life or death,” said Zucchi.

If you are struggling, experts say talking to a trusted friend, family member, teacher, or coach about what you’re going through is a good place to start.

“It isn’t for them to be your counselor, it isn’t for them to be your therapist. It’s to reach out, break that silence, so that person reaches out to someone else to get you where you need to be,” said Kevin Polky, the executive director at KP Counseling.

The Illinois Department of Human Services has an online tool to help you locate mental health service providers near you.